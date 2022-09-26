Mankad controversy spirals out of control after England skipper Heather Knight calls Team India liar

England skipper Heather Knight has sensationally accused Team India of lying, adding an extraordinary twist to the Mankad run-out controversy. This was after Indian bowler Deepti Sharma told reporters after reaching India that she had warned English batter Charlie Dean repeatedly before getting her run-out through the controversial Mankad method.

Reacting angrily to Sharma’s claims, Knight said, “The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate.”

She added, “But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run-out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings.”

The third and the final One Day International between India and England at the Lord’s had courted controversy on Saturday after the hosts were defeated by 16 runs through a hugely controversial method. England needed 17 runs from 39 balls with just one wicket remaining. Charlie Dean was batting on 47 from 80 balls.

Dean was on the non-striker’s end when Sharma began her run-up to bowl at Freya Davies, who was batting at 10 from 29 balls. Together Dean and Davies had added 35 runs for the 10th wicket. However, instead of bowling at the batter, Sharma stopped midway to run Dean out through the Mankad method since the English batter had left the crease in anticipation of a run.

The decision was referred to the TV umpire, who ruled in favour of India.

Several English cricketers expressed their dismay at India’s decision to dismiss Dean using a highly controversial method. However, there were many including former England skipper Nasser Hussain, who felt that there was nothing wrong in how Dean was dismissed.

In March this year, the MCC had announced that the non-striker ‘batter’ being dismissed by bowlers in their delivery stride if the batter has made the advancement to steal a run, will now be deemed a legitimate mode of dismissal.

Dean was seen crying in the aftermath of her dismissal but this did not stop her from shaking hands with the Indian players before walking off the field. Indian players too appeared in two minds about celebrating Dean’s dismissal.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was asked about the Mankad dismissal after the match, but she defended her player saying that Sharma had acted in accordance with the ICC rules.