Mumbai’s 26-year-old teacher dies after getting stuck in school lift

Mumbai’s 26-year-old teacher Genelle Fernandes died on Friday after getting stuck in a lift at St Mary’s English High School in the city. The school is located in Chincholi Bunder in Malad, a suburb of north Mumbai.

According to reports, Genelle was trying to come down from the school’s sixth floor to the staff room on the second floor when she met with the tragic accident. While entering the lift, the lift’s doors reportedly closed on her before it started moving.

Genelle remained stuck in the lift, sustaining fatal injuries. She was rushed to a private hospital but doctors declared her brought dead.

Mumbai-based educationist, Francis Joseph, tweeted, “Another safety accident or negligence takes the life of a budding school teacher in #Mumbai. Rest in Peace Genelle Fernandes (Lopes). My deepest condolences to the grieving family.”

The police have launched a case related to accidental death. However, the cops have said that they will probe the matter if they suspect any foul play.

Genelle had joined the school only in June this year as an Assistant Teacher. She had got married in 2021.