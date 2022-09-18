Chandigarh University: Huge protests after videos of over 50 girls taking bath in hostel leaked; Accused girl arrested

Massive protests have erupted in Chandigarh University after videos of around 60 girls taking baths in their hostels were leaked by another girl student. The police have arrested the accused girl and booked her under various sections of the IPC and IT Act.

According to reports, the accused secretly recorded the videos of girls taking baths in their hostels and sent them to her male friend in Himachal Pradesh.

Mohali police chief Vivek Soni told news agency ANI, “So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination.”

Meanwhile, social media users are being urged to not share those leaked videos amidst reports of some students attempting suicide. One girl is reported to have been hospitalised. University officials said that she fainted during protests.

Real Story About Chandigarh University video leaked scandal,#ChandigarhUniversity pic.twitter.com/T4hsIJ6ZCT — EghaziabadNews (@EghaziabadNews) September 18, 2022

The accused said in a video that she was presurrised to record videos of other girls.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party rules Punjab, tweeted, “In Chandigarh University, a girl recorded objectionable videos of many girl students and made them viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience.”

#ChandigarhUniversity : In the girls' hostel, a student recorded a video of girl #students while taking a bath and sent it to a boy. #Video went #Viral on the #internet.Hearing this eight girl students attempted suicide. The accused has been taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/3sbiBiMNXi — EghaziabadNews (@EghaziabadNews) September 18, 2022

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, “I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared. It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society.”

#WATCH | So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination: Mohali SP pic.twitter.com/wv5dKYzYCr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Congress leader Pawan Khera tweeted, “To all responsible Indians, please do not repost, forward or share any MMS/video of the #chandigarhuniversity horror. Let us be a digitally responsible society.”