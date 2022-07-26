Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh for nude photos

The Mumbai Police has booked actor Ranveer Singh after his nude photos went viral on social media platforms. The Mumbai Police took action on a complaint from an NGO filed at the Chembur Police Station.

The actor has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections like 292 (sale of obscene books, etc), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The actor had to face plenty of criticism for posing nude during the photoshoots. He also received plenty of support from actors. Hia Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt defended his decision to pose nude for the photoshoot, while actress Kubbra Sait wrote, “The interview is what I can’t wait to read.”

Actor Aparshakti Khurana wrote, “Pajjiiiiii whatta bomb!!”

Ranveer, whose recent films such as Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gully Boy earned critical acclaim, has not reacted to the controversy. The actor is married to Deepika Padukone.