“Mukesh Ambani has a daughter”: Lawyer slams billionaire businessman for funding ‘low lives’

A lawyer has blasted India’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani, for funding some ‘low lives’ masquerading as TV anchors during the ongoing protests by India’s champion wrestlers. Advocate Manoj’s outbursts came after Aman Chopra, who works for Ambani-owned Network 18, was seen slamming protesters for protesting over sexual assault by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.



Chopra, whose Twitter bio describes him as a ‘senior editor’ with Network 18, has been routinely recording videos to slam protesters and defend the BJP government’s stand on the protests.

Sharing his latest video, Aman Chopra wrote on Twitter that wrestlers were continuously changing goal posts since their protests started in January. He also slammed wrestlers for deciding to throw their medals away into Ganga.

Reacting to Chopra’s rant, Advocate Manoj wrote on Twitter, “Mukesh Ambani must pay for the sin of funding these low lives and debasing India’s civil society. Mukesh Ambani has a daughter. He may also have a granddaughter. They wouldn’t remember him kindly.”

Similar reactions from other users. Twitter user Venkat wrote, “Disgusting the way they crawl for their bosses.” Twitter user Shay Shanks tweeted, “They are smart. Daughter went and gave birth in the US.” Twitter user Vinoo highlighted the irony by reminding that Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani was a meber of the International Olympic Committee. “His wife is @TheOlympicGame committee member and no word from her yet,” he wrote.

India’s champion wrestlers were recently assaulted by the Delhi Police during their protest march. Angered by the government’s action, these wrestlers namely Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat had decided to throw their medals into Ganga. However, they were prevented to do so by prominent Jat leaders.