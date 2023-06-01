Setback for BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain in Delhi High Court

In a setback to BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant a stay to an investigation against both of them in the FIR registered by Delhi Police based on a complaint by BharatPe.

According to the complaint, BharatPe has accused Grover and his wife of committing a fraud amounting to Rs. 81 crore.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani of the Delhi High Court held that at this stage, no case was made out for staying the investigation. The judge told Grover that he could explore other remedies available to them under CrPC and in accordance with the law.

Ashneer Grover and Madhuri Jain had approached the high court seeking quashing of the FIR filed against them. In the interim, they had sought a stay on the investigation or at least issuance of notice in case the Police needs their custody.

BharatPe co-founder Ashner Grover and his wife Madhuri could face a 10-year jail sentence after the Economic Offence Wing of the Delhi Police booked them in a Rs. 81 crore fraud case. Also named in the FIR are other family members of Grover and his wife namely Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain.

Moments after the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Grover, his wife and other family members, the maverick businessman had tweeted a photo of himself as he wrote, “Just another day in paradise!”

Grover shot to fame by his blunt-talking during his time with Shark Tank India. However, his outspoken nature led to his ouster from the show as the makers of the Sony TV reality show dropped him in the second season.