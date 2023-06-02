JSP Patratu honoured with prestigious Green Tech Safety Award 2023 for exemplary workplace safety

Jindal Steel and Power (JSP), Patratu (Ramgarh), has been honoured with the prestigious Green Tech Safety Award 202, identifying its exceptional commitment to workplace safety during the 2022-23 period.



The award was presented at the 21st Annual Greentech Awards function held in New Delhi on 30 May by Jagdish Mukhi, former Governor of Assam.

Under the Safety Excellence Category, JSP Patratu emerged as deserving of the Green Tech Safety Award 2023. The company said in a statement that the latest recognition acknowledged the its continuous efforts and noteworthy initiatives in improving safety culture transformation, encompassing fire, health, and security management.

JSP Patratu has set a benchmark for corporate citizenship, demonstrating transparent accountability, life cycle stewardship, strategic sustainability, and conducting fair business practices in a disciplined manner. The company’s unwavering dedication to zero injuries has contributed significantly to creating a shared future for all stakeholders.



During the 2022-23 period, JSP Patratu spearheaded numerous initiatives aimed at defining a commercial future by delivering excellence in workplace safety. Through the implementation of comprehensive safety protocols, the company has consistently ensured the well-being of its workforce. By prioritising safety culture transformation, JSP Patratu has effectively fostered a secure and hazard-free environment for all employees, thereby strengthening its commitment to building a safer society.

Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director, Jindal Steel & Power, said, “The Green Tech Safety Award 2023 reaffirms JSP Patratu’s position as an industry leader in promoting workplace safety. This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication and relentless pursuit of safety excellence. The company is onboarding DSS+

to ensure the highest Workplace safety standards across all locations.”

About JSP:

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD globally, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.