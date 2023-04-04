MS Dhoni threatens to quit captaincy, bowlers’ performance leaves him fuming; former India skipper triggers retirement speculations

Chennai Super Kings on Monday registered their first IPL victory in the new season as the side from Tamil Nadu defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs. England’s Moeen Ali was instrumental in scripting the CSK’s victory as he picked up four wickets by conceding just 26 runs. However, Dhoni was seen fuming after the match as he lashed out at his bowlers for indiscipline. The former India skipper threatened to quit the captaincy if his bowlers did not improve their performance in subsequent matches.

Speaking after the match, Dhoni said, “One more thing. They (bowlers) have to bowl no no balls and less wides because we are bowling too many extra deliveries.”

Dhoni said that his bowlers will have to play under a new captain if they did not improve their line and length. “…Or they will have to be ready to play under a new captain at some point of time you know. It will be my second warning and I will be off.”

Dhoni’s scathing reaction came after CSK bowlers bowled 13 wides and three no-balls during their match against the LSG. This is effectively three extra overs in a 20-over match.

Fans appeared to be in agreement with Dhoni as one wrote, “Dhoni might be ageing but his passion for the game is second to none. Even though he can easily chill with his family at this age, he is still as much competitive as he was when he retired from international cricket. Don’t think the sport will ever come across a person like him.”

Another fan commented, “Dhoni meant he gonna release them and they have to play under new captain in another franchise. No way he’s retiring.”

Dhoni, who had relinquished the CSK captaincy and appointed Ravindra Jadeja as his successor before the start of the last season of the IPL, was reinstated as the skipper after CSK began to lose too many matches.