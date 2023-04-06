JSP’s promoter group companies, part of the Naveen Jindal Group, fully repay loan against shares

The Promoter group companies owned by industrialist Naveen Jindal and his family directly or indirectly have paid all its loan liabilities against shares of JSP.

JSP has been informed that Promoter Group Companies that are part of Naveen Jindal Group, namely OPJ Trading Pvt Ltd, Opelina Sustainable Services Pvt Ltd. and Gagan Infraenergy Ltd. have fully repaid all the outstanding loans against shares.

Through this repayment, the loan against share (LAS) for the Naveen Jindal Group now stands at Nil.

The loan repayment has been a part of the group’s deleveraging strategy. The peak Loan against shares was approximately Rs. 1140 cr during Oct’18 which has been reduced to Nil.

About JSP:

JSP is an industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, mining and infrastructure sectors. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, the Company is continuously scaling its capacity utilization and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.