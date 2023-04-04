Who is Juan Manuel Merchan, judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money case? Family, Children, Religion, Net Worth

Tuesday saw a full-blown drama in a New York court where former US President Donald Trump was arrested before he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges. The hearing and subsequent dramatic developments brought the spotlight on Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, who will be deciding the fate of the 76-year-old Republic leader.

Who is Juan Manuel Merchan?

This is not the first time that Judge Merchan has been involved in hearing a case concerning Trump. Last year, he had presided over the tax-fraud trial, which led to the conviction of the Trump Organization’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg.

The New York County Supreme Court judge has been on the current bench for more than 16 years. However, the current case related to Trump’s hush money pay-off will be the most high-profile case he may have presided over during his entire career.

Trump, who will be running for the US Presidency in the 2024 elections, is accused of paying hush money to pornstar Stormy Daniels, a charge that he vehemently denies. The maverick US politician minced no words when he took to his own social media platform, Truth Social, to accuse Judge Merchan of hating him.

He wrote, “The Judge ‘assigned’ to my Witch Hunt Case, a ‘Case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATES ME.”

According to the BBC, Judge Merchan began his legal career way back in 1994, after he completed his graduation from Hofstra University School of Law. He worked in the New York County District Attorney’s Office for several years before he was appointed the deputy assistant attorney general in Nassau County in 1999. Judge Merchan also served as an assistant attorney general in both Nassau and Suffolk counties before being appointed to the bench in 2006 in Bronx County Family Court.

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Merchan has also been serving as a justice at the New York County Supreme Court, presiding over criminal matters, since 2009.

Wife, Children, Religion, Net Worth

Judge Merchan is reportedly married to Lauren Merchan and his net worth is believed to be around $2.5 million. His salary is believed to be around $298,500.

Not much information is available about Judge Merchan’s children or his religious beliefs. But, according to London’s Daily Mail, Merchan’s 34-year-old daughter, Loren Merchan, worked on several high-profile Democratic campaigns including for President Joe Biden. She is a partner and president of Authentic Campaigns, a progressive digital firm. She married Taylor Harper, a geographer at the U.S. Census, last year.