Mohsin Khan wreaks havoc as Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by 6 runs; Wasim Jaffer shares hilarious meme at Mitchell Marsh’s dismissal that wasn’t

Mohsin Khan wreaked havoc as Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday defeated Delhi Capitals by six runs bringing the questionable dismissal of Mitchell Marsh under sharp scrutiny. Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme to join the conversation on Marsh’s dismissal.



Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 195-3 with skipper KL Rahul leading the charge with a knock of 77 from 51 balls. Deepak Hooda made 52 from 35 balls.

Delhi Capitals fell short of six runs in their run chase. The highlight of their batting was Mitchell Marsh’s dismissal, who was declared caight behind by the umpire. Marsh, who was batting at 37 from 20 balls, did not review the umpire’s decision and decided to walk off the field. Subsequent TV replays showed that there was no contact between his bat and the ball.

With the victory margin being just six runs, one wonders what may have happened had Marsh not been declared out.

Taking a potshot at Marash’s decision to not review his dismissal, Jaffer used a hilarious meme as wrote, “Ponting to Marsh who walked without nicking 😅 #LSGvDC #IPL2022.” Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is the head coach of Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant said that it ‘was really nice to see the way Mitch Marsh was batting.’ He, however felt that Delhi Capitals needed to start converting their 30s and 40s into big scores.”Hopefully we can turn it around. As a team there are a lot of positives and there is not much to discuss but we would like to improve ourselves in the next game,” Pant said.

KL Rahul said, “Happy with the way we are doing the right things, just gives us confidence and we need to come out every game and give it our 100%. Mohsin Khan has been brilliant, played him in the nets first time a month ago and didn’t want to face him. He was sharp and scary at times in the nets.”

Mohsin Khan was the pick of the bowler for Lucknow Super Giants, scalping four wickets in four overs by conceding just 16 runs.