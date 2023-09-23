Modi government’s big crackdown on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun days after threats to Hindus in Canada

The Centre’s Narendra Modi government has launched a massive crackdown on Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who recently issued threats to Hindus living in Canada.



The NIA on Saturday conducted search operation at Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh. The agency is reported to have seized his house in Chandigarh and confiscated land owned by him in Amritsar, reported NDTV.

VIDEO | NIA conducts searches at Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s residence at Sector 15 in Chandigarh. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/JUHhhYh9Mz — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2023

Pannus has been declared a terrorist by the Indian government. He had appeared on ABP News Channel recently to repeat his threats to Hindus living in Canada and other Indian diplomatic installations in North America.

Also Read: “Such state terrorism will not be allowed”: British MP raises killing of Canada Sikh leader in parliament

The latest action by the Indian government has been taken under the relevant section of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The notice, according to news agency PTI, posted in Chandigarh read, “1/4th share of house no. 2033, sector 15-C, Chandigarh, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case, stands confiscated to the state under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public.”

The notice put up near the farmland in Amritsar read, “5/16th share (46-0) in the land bearing khewat no. 93, khasra no. 23//22/1/2- 24//2/2/2- 2/3 3/3 4/2 5/2 6/2 24/7-8-9/1 9/2/1 12/1/2 12/2 13-14-15/1 16/2 17-18-19/1- 19/2/1 22/2 23-24-25/1 24//2/2-3-4-5-/1- 6/3-6/4 7-8/62/3/16. Total area 147-4 situated at village Khankot, Amritsar, owned by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a proclaimed offender in NIA case RC-19/2020/NIA/DLI, stands confiscated to the state under under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the orders of the NIA special court, SAS Nagar, Mohali, Punjab. This is for information of general public.”

The NIA action has come amidst deepening diplomatic row between India and Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused India of employing its agents to assassinate Sikh leader Harpreet Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.