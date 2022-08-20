Modi government has surrendered to China’s threats: Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy days after meeting Mamata Banerjee

Former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Saturday launched another attack on the Centre’s Narendra Modi government as he accused his own government of surrendering to Chinese threats. His stunning attack came just days after the outspoken BJP leader met West Bengal Mamata Banerjee and showered praises on the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Modi’s Govt has surrendered to China’s threats. The two Babus turned Cabinet level advisers to Modi make India swallow all humiliation. Even Galwan Hill has been gifted as was Kailash Hill. Depsang had been lost earlier. Sill “koi aaya nahin. Modi will not name China aggressor. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 20, 2022

Swamy had earlier mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his claims that the Chinese troops did not occupy Indian territory in the Galwan valley of Ladakh.

Earlier, sharing a photo of himself with Mamata Banerjee, Swamy had written, “Today I was in Kolkata and met the charismatic Mamata Banerjee. She is a courageous person. I admired her fight against the CPM in which she decimated the Communist.”