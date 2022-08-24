“Mi Vida”: IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan’s public display of love for future wife Dr. Mehreen Qazi sets internet on fire

Days after getting engaged with Dr. Mehreen Qazi, IAS topper Athar Aamir Khan decided to publicly express his love for his future wife on a social media platform. As expected, the dashing Kashmiri civil servant, who was earlier married to IAS topper Tina Dabi, set the internet on fire with his adorable gesture.

Athar, who is currently serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar and the CEO of Srinagar Smart City Limited, shared a set of photos of himself with his fiancée, as he wrote, “Mi Vida Dr. Mehreen Qazi.” Mi Vida, when translated from Spanish to English, means ‘my life.’

Mehreen opted for sky blue kaftan embroidered kurta with white trousers and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag, while Athar himself chose a matching sky blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and dark blue jacket. Both looked like they were made for each other as they posed for the camera in the majestic backdrop of Kashmir valley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athar Aamir Khan (@atharaamirkhan)

Athar earned plaudits from his fans for pronouncing his love for Mehreen as one wrote, “Made for each other.” Another fan asked, “Sir why are you not trying in Bollywood?” “This is what you call a couple,” commented a fan.

Athar’s post received more than 55,000 likes within the first hour of it being shared and hundreds of comments.

Athar had announced his engagement with Dr. Mehreen Qazi last month days after Tina had got married for the second time to fellow IAS officer Dr. Pradeep Gawande.

Who Is Dr. Mehreen Qazi?

Mehreen is a qualified doctor and also hails from Kashmir, Athar’s native place. She describes herself as a ‘ dreamer’ and ‘achiever.’ Mehreen has an MD in medicine and has reportedly been dating Athar for quite some time.

Also Read: See Exclusive Photos of Dr. Mehreen Qazi, future wife of IAS topper Tina Dabi’s ex-husband Athar Aamir Khan

Dr. Mehreen has acquired her degrees in medicines from the UK and Germany.