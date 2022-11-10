Meme fest on Twitter as angry fans slam Team India for humiliating defeat in T20 World Cup semi-final; #BoycottIPL trends

Twitter on Thursday erupted with meme fest after angry Indian cricket fans took to the microblogging site to register their outrage against Team India for their shameful defeat in the T20 World Cup semi-final. This was after India lost to England by 10 wickets with four overs to spare.

While Team India became a topic of ridicule even by their own fans, social media users from Pakistan and England did not miss the opportunity to take potshots at the Indian team.

Batting first, India could only manage 168-6 in 20 overs with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya scoring half-centuries. However, England achieved the target in just 16 overs without losing any wickets. Alex Hales and skipper Jos Buttler remained not out at 86 and 80 respectively.

The news did not go down well with Indian fans as they targeted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and the BCCI, which organises the IPL. The general consensus was that the much-hyped IPL had failed to produce a World Cup-winning team.

Boycott IPL so that the Indian Team can focus on international cricket. #BoycottIPL #BCCI pic.twitter.com/YJQiPZqJuY — ɅMɅN DUВΞY (@imAmanDubey) November 10, 2022

Indian cricket improved actually bcuz from 152-0 to 170-0 is not everyone’s cup of tea pic.twitter.com/S9GkOleAbd — TheyCallMeHadss 📯💛 (@iAmBeastyy) November 10, 2022

Indian cricket fans were celebrating when India lost and Pakistan’s chances for WC were almost over. Today, they LOST miserably and DAMN it feels good! 😂#TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/awYnlCiWRV — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇸 (@TheSaadKaiser) November 10, 2022

Indian team song pic.twitter.com/Q9V0oyhGrF — Dil Dill Dennistan (@DennisCricket_) November 10, 2022

Pakistan will now play Pakistan for the World Cup title. Pakistan stunned New Zealand to secure a place in the final.