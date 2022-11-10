Here’s why Jay Shah is facing ridicule for Team India’s defeat in T20 World Cup semi-final

Immediately after India meekly surrendered before England in the T20 World Cup semi-final, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah began to face widespread public ridicule as netizens questioned his credentials as the boss of the richest sporting body in the world.

India suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of mighty England, who stormed into the final with a 10-wicket victory. Shah, who was in Australia with Team India, was soon singled out as the villain-chief for the downfall of Indian cricket.

One wrote on Twitter, “Shameful perfomance by India. Rohit, Dravid and Jay Shah should be sacked.”

Another user wrote, “I hold Jay Shah responsible.”

“Proud moment for Jay Shah? Where are the nationalists? Give him the credit pls. Or the credit belongs to one and only Modi-ji?” asked another user.

Shah’s appointment as the top boss of the BCCI had stoked huge controversy as opposition parties raises questions. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “Meritocracy BJP style.”

Son of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah, Jay Shah was elected to the new post in early 2021. Not too long ago, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was unceremoniously stripped off the role of the BCCI President but Shah was allowed to continue as the board’s secretary.