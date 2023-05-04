Mar Kom issues SOS to PM Modi, Amit Shah for desperate help as BJP-ruled Manipur burns; netizens say ‘they are busy in Karnataka elections’

Boxing legend Mary Kom has issued a desperate appeal for help to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as BJP-ruled Manipur faced one of the worst violence in its history.



Taking to Twitter, Mary Kom wrote, “My state Manipur is burning, kindly help.”

The legendary boxer shared photos of her state burning as she tagged Modi and Shah in her tweet.

However, her tweet evoked ironic response from netizens, who reminded how Modi and Shah were busy campaigning for their party in Karnataka.

One wrote on Twitter, “Sorry!!! PM and HM are on leave to campaign for @BJP4India in Karnataka. They will be back on National duty after 10th May.

So you need to ask help from others.”

Another user wrote, “I m surprised… One has to tag them over #twitter. Their calls & emails being ignored by high commands?”

“They (Modi and Shah) are busy with #KarnatakaElections2023 If this helps for their winning in #KarnatakaAssemblyElection , they will come here. otherwise they won’t bother,” wrote another user.

Photos of dead bodies placed on national highways have gone viral on social media. This was after violence broke out on Wednesday during ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, reported news agency PTI.

I m surprised… One has to tag them over #twitter . Their calls & emails being ignored by high commands? — shubhendu shubham (@myselfshubhendu) May 4, 2023

According to the news agency, thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes broke out between tribals and non-tribals, and it further spread to other districts

The government had earlier announced the suspension of internet services across the state.