India’s Olympic champion Bajrang Punia threatens to return medals to Modi government as wrestlers accuse Delhi Police of brutalities

Bajrang Punia, one of India’s celebrated wrestlers, has threatened to return his medals to the Narendra Modi government after he and his other protesting wrestlers accused the Delhi Police of committing brutalities against them on Wednesday night. Wrestlers had accused the Delhi Police of misbehaving with women wrestlers and physically assaulting some of them.



Speaking to NDTV, Punia said, “There is no use of such life when the country’s daughters are treated in such a way despite winning medals for the country. I want to appeal to the countrymen to get united. Really bad times are coming.”

Referring to BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Punia said that the person facing allegations of sexual harassment was roaming free but wrestlers were being brutalised by the Delhi Police.

He asked, “Are we the criminals or it is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?”

The celebrated wrestler, who won a Gold medal medal at the last year’s Birmingham Commonwealth Games, said that he was ready to return his medals to the government.

“I would like to request the Indian government to take back my medals. We don’t want such medals when we get such respect in the country. What should we do with these medals when the country’s daughters are not safe. If this is how you respect us, then I will return my medals to the Indian government,’ Punia added.

Punia also said that he was willing to return the awards he received from the Indian government.

“If this is the respect, then I am ready to return my medal to the govt. the awards they have given, I’ll return them” – Bajrang Punia, 4-time world medal and Olympic bronze. Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Padam Shri 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MLiE3FK7c1 — Vinay Siwach (@siwachvinay) May 3, 2023

Some of the most celebrated wrestlers including Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat have been staging protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding police action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his alleged role in sexually assaulting female athletes.

