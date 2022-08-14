Man Shoots Himself Dead After Driving Into Vehicle Barricade Near US Capitol Hill Building

In a shocking incident, a man on Sunday shot himself dead after driving into a vehicle barricade near the US Capitol Building early Sunday morning.

In a statement, the police said that the incident took place at 4 AM ET at East Capitol Street and Second Street. After ramming into the vehicle barricade, the man came out of his car, which engulfed in flames, and fired several rounds into the air.

The man then shot himself as officials began to approach him.

There are no reports of anyone else sustaining injuries.

“At this time, it does not appear the man was targeting any Members of Congress, who are on recess, and it does not appear officers fired their weapons,” CNN quoted a statement from the Capitol Hill Police. “Our investigators are looking into the man’s background,” the statement added.

The police have launched an investigation into the death of the man.