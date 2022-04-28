Elon Musk says he’s buying Coca-Cola next for this reason

Tesla founder Elon Musk has said that he was buying Coca Cola next ‘to put the cocaine back in’ as he asked his followers to make ‘Twitter maximum fun.’ The billionaire businessman, however, said that he could not do ‘miracles’ with regards to a suggestion that he should buy McDonald’s to fix ‘all of the ice cream machines.’

Musk, who is set to gain 100 % control of Twitter, tweeted, “Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.” This was followed by another tweet, which read, “Let’s make Twitter maximum fun!”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Musk also said that ‘Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages.’

The world’s richest businessman also said that ‘For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally.’

This announcement by Musk assumes significance in light of suggestions that the right-wing brigade and supporters of former US President Donald Trump would receive favourable treatment on Twitter after it’s acquired by Musk.

Musk had earlier said that he wanted even his ‘worst critics’ to remain on Twitter. He wrote Wednesday, “Truth Social (terrible name) exists because Twitter censored free speech.” “Should be called Trumpet instead,” he added.

Musk had later issued a clarification after his pledge to make Twitter a platform that promotes free speech evoked strong reactions from the European Union and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.