Lucknow Super Giants maintained their winning streak as they beat Punjab Kings by 20 runs in an IPL match on Friday.



Batting first, Lucknow Super Giants made 153-8 in 20 overs with Quinton De Kock scoring 46 from 37 balls. Deepak Hooda made 34 28 balls.

Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets while Rahul Chahar scalped two wickets.

In response, Punjab Kings could only 133-8 in 20 overs. Jonny Bairstow was the top scorer for his wide with a knock of 32 runs.