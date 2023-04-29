Lord Rinku Singh’s juggernaut stopped by Noor Ahmad as Gujarat Titans avenges defeat in match against Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR

Everyone eagerly waited for the return clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans especially in the wake of Lord Rinku Singh hitting five sixes in the first encounter between the two sides. Rinku had sensationally pulled off a remarkable win for his side by hitting Yash Dayal for five sixes. The player from Uttar Pradesh consistently scored runs even after that match, but his juggernaut was finally stopped little-known bowler, Noor Ahmad, on Saturday.



Batting first, KKR made 179-7 with Rahmanullah Gurbaz making 81 from 39 balls. Rinku, who is known for his hard-hitting batting, could only manage 19 runs from 20 balls. Clearly, the batter did not appear comfortable against the Gujarat Titans bowler. He finally fell to Noor Ahmad and failed to help his side pile up a big total.

Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets, while Noor scalped two KKR batters.

Gujarat Titans achieved the target by losing just three wickets and 2.1 overs to spare. Vijay Shankar made 51 from 24 balls, while Shubman Gill contributed with 49 runs 35 balls.

With today’s win, Gujarat Titans climbed to top position in the points table. The team owned by Shah Rukh Khan has slipped to seventh after today’s defeat.

Gujarat Titans had dropped Yash Dayal after his expensive over resulting in a humiliating defeat for the defending champions.

Meanwhile, Twitterati have been taking potshots at Rinku with a meme fest after his poor showing in Gujarat.

Vijay shankar is RINKU SINGH in today’s match#KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/KxBjZ5Pt2B — Chirag Rajvaniya (@mr_rajvaniya) April 29, 2023

KKR fans right now#KKRvsGT VIJAY SHANKAR is RINKU SINGH in today’s match pic.twitter.com/hyuCjyb5gN — Chirag Rajvaniya (@mr_rajvaniya) April 29, 2023

Ronku was bought by KKR for Rs. 55 lakh. This had prompted many to share memes earlier asking Shah Rukh to consider a pay hike for him.