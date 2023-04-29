“Lingayat community was abused by BJP”: Gaffe by BJP IT Cell on PM Modi’s speech in Karnataka prompts Congress to mock saffron party ahead of Karnataka elections

The battleground is ready for the Karnataka assembly elections as Prime Minister Narendra hit the road with multiple rallies and roadshows. However, this was marred by an embarrassing gaffe by BJP IT Cell prompting the Congress to take potshots at the saffron party.

Speaking at an election rally, Modi accused the Congress of abusing one of Karnataka’s most influential Hindu groups. In a refference for former Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that his BJP successors were corrupt, Modi said that the Congress leaders had routinely abused the Lingayat community.

He said, “I’m not the only one who has been attacked like this. Last election they ran a campaign “Chowkidar chor hai”, then they said “Modi Chor”, then they said “OBC community are chor”, and now just the election season has started in Karnataka they showed the guts of calling my Lingayat brothers and sisters “chor”.”

Siddaramiah had clarified that his comments were aimed at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, adding that he did not mean any offence to the Lingayat community.

However, what the Karnataka BJP tweeted came as a huge embarrassment to Modi and his party at large. The tweet (now deleted) by the Karnataka BJP read, “Not just me, even the Lingayat community was abused by the BJP. They abused them as thieves. Congress should remember that Karnataka will answer this abuse with votes.”

Though the BJP IT Cell was quick to delete this embarrassing tweet, the Congress supporters moved with lightning speed to heap more embarrassment on their political rival.

Also Read: “Today is an unforgettable day”: Karma hits BJP in Karnataka, MLA KG Bopaiah submits nomination to Hijab-clad election officer

One wrote, “Modi ji has come to Karnataka today and accepted the truth that Lingayat community was abused by BJP. Delhi BJP leaders sidelined Yediyurappa and humiliating leaders like Shettar and Savadi. Thank you Modiji for EXPOSING BJP in front of the people of Karnataka.”

Another commented, “When in hurry, you accept things. BJP Karnataka handle tweets BJP abused Lingayat community!”

Modi ji has come to Karnataka today and accepted the truth that Lingayat community was abused by BJP. Delhi BJP leaders sidelined Yediyurappa and humiliating leaders like Shettar and Savadi. Thank you Modiji for EXPOSING BJP in front of the people of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/fU8WfVlz3I — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) April 29, 2023

When in hurry, you accept things. BJP Karnataka handle tweets BJP abused Lingayat community!👇 Archive link: https://t.co/LrPLbGgCFN pic.twitter.com/wrS8gKNaqW — YSR (@ysathishreddy) April 29, 2023

The Lingayat community was abused by BJP. — Narendra Modi It’s very rare but Modi has accepted the truth and said it to Karnataka BJP leaders on their face. pic.twitter.com/8UE4UeLWso — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) April 29, 2023

Deleted tweet of @BJP4Karnataka where it says BJP abused Lingayat community ! Actually it’s a fact BJP is abusing and using complete nation for their electoral gains ! pic.twitter.com/ShpQIpTosE — Vijay Thottathil (@vijaythottathil) April 29, 2023

Modi ji is speaking the truth for a change 😅 “Lingayat community was abused by BJP”. pic.twitter.com/hBcJ0q9bbp — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) April 29, 2023

Karnataka will go to assembly polls in a single phase on 10 May with the counting of votes scheduled for 13 May.

<script src=”https://www.jantakareporter.com/wp-content/reassure/fast.js”></script>