Former MP Naveen Jindal offers floral tributes to Prakash Singh Badal

Former MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, on Saturday paid floral tributes to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal at his native residence in village Badal in Bathinda. Badal had passed away at the age of 95.



Jindal, a renowned Indian industrialist, said in a statement, “Sardar Prakash Singh Badal Ji was a great leader, son of the soil and one of the most charismatic leaders of masses, farmers and weaker sections of society. As Chief Minister, he served the people of Punjab with tireless dedication. His contributions towards the development of Punjab and the welfare of farmers will always be remembered.

Jindal also met Sukhbir Singh Badal, deputy chief minister of Punjab and son of the late Prakash Singh Badal to share his condolences with him.



The patron of Shiromani Akali Dal, Parkash Singh Badal, passed away on 27 April. He served as the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, from 1970–71, 1977–80, 1997–2002, and 2007–2017.

Badal remained a well-wisher of the farmers for life. He was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on 16 April after complaining of breathlessness. Apart from being the youngest chief minister of Punjab, he also held the record for being the chief minister for the longest time.