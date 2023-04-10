Why did Dale Steyn delete ‘Karma’ tweet aimed at Virat Kohli’s RCB after cruel defeat against Lucknow Super Giants?

Virat Kohli played an impressive knock of 61 from 44 balls but this wasn’t enough for his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore to avoid a cruel defeat in their match against Lucknow Super Giants. What set the internet on fire was a cryptic ‘karma’ tweet by former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn in the immediate aftermath of the RCB’s defeat. Steyn later deleted the controversial tweet after netizens began to speculate if the South African was taking a dig at Kohli and his side.

Batting first, the RCB made 212-2 in 20 overs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis made 79 from 46 balls while Glen Maxwell contributed with 59 from just 29 balls.

The RCB may have thought they had scored enough to pull off a victory, but the LSG inflicted a one-wicket defeat in a dramatic finish to the match. Marcus Stoinis made 65 while Nicholas Pooran scored 62 to script a historic win in the IPL.

Pooran was declared Player Of The Match.

However, the topic that dominated social media conversation after the match was Steyn’s tweet.

Dale Steyn Trolls Harshal Patel & RCB Later, Tweet Deleted ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zIRXc4nzw7 — Vaibhav Bhola 🇮🇳 (@VibhuBhola) April 10, 2023

Dale Steyn deleted that tweet now 😭😭 Unreal hatred by RCB fans 😂😂#RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/fV9AdKsgb8 — 🄺Ⓐ🅃🄷🄸🅁 1⃣5⃣ (@katthikathir) April 10, 2023

Dale Steyn tweeted and deleted it as well. RCB fans who troll Chinna Thala for Steyn ball 😂😂😂. The real KARMA 😂🔥. pic.twitter.com/J1izn6zia3 — 𝑻𝑯𝑨𝑳𝑨 (@Vidyadhar_R) April 10, 2023

Dale Steyn tweeted ‘Karma’ moments after #RCB lost to #LSG in a last-ball thriller. He has now deleted the tweet, but it seems he wasn’t pleased with Harshal Patel attempting to run out Ravi Bishnoi.#RCBvLSG #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/MwFHylCDXH — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) April 10, 2023

With today’s win, the LSG have occupied the top spot in points table. Rajasthan Royals and Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders are placed second and third respectively.