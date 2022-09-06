Liz Truss appointed British Prime Minister after meeting Queen

Liz Truss has become the new prime minister of the United Kingdom after she met the Queen in Scotland. This was after Boris Johnson met the British monarch to submit his resignation earlier today.

Truss is the 15th British prime minister under the Queen’s reign and 56th prime minister in the history of the United Kingdom.

The Queen has suffered mobility issues in recent times and has, therefore, discharged her duties from the Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace in London.

Also Read: Liz Truss elected as new Prime Minister of United Kingdom

Truss defeated Indian original Conservative MP Rishi Sunak by securing more than 56% of votes amongst her party members.

She’s expected to return to 10 Downing Street today to make a formal speech, where she will spell out her vision to tackle the cost of living crisis.