Bengaluru flooding triggers meme fest; Karnataka Chief Minister blames Congress

The recent flooding in Bengaluru, billed as India’s silicon valley, has triggered a meme fest on social media even as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed the Congress government of the past for the chaos.

Bommai said that flooding in the state capital was a result of unprecedented rains, adding that the city had not experienced such rainfalls in the last 90 years. The chief minister, who is from the BJP, said that impression created on social media about the city was not true.

Basically the issue lies in two zones, particularly the Mahadevapura zone for reasons such as presence of 69 tanks in that small area and almost all of them have either breached or are overflowing, secondly, all establishments are in low lying areas, and the third is encroachments,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to social media to mock the ruling BJP with hilarious memes. Some even targeted the local MP, Tejasvi Surya, for being absent from the scene.

Bengaluru MP @Tejasvi_Surya has taken the shape of a boat to help people in flooded areas. Respect to his commitment & flexibility 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3F211LXCWU — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) September 6, 2022

Congress made Bengaluru the Silicon Valley of the East. BJP has converted it into a giant swimming pool going south. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) September 6, 2022

While Bengaluru South is drowning where is these loud mouth g○○nda??? pic.twitter.com/IgI7EhshDf — Elizabeth Thapa (@elizathaps) September 5, 2022

Bengaluru floods are the worst thing which happened to Bengaluru after Tejasvi Surya. — Anurag (@Anuragkukreti7) September 5, 2022

Me, going from Bengaluru to Bidadi to eat Thatte idli. pic.twitter.com/PHa7pQE5BV — yaarivanu_unknownu (@memesmaadonu) August 29, 2022

Thank You @BSBommai for this newly opened water park and dive site in the heart of #Bengaluru ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mWvL9NIRbW — Arjun (@arjundsage1) August 30, 2022

Bengaluru has witnessed heavy downpour in the last few days, resulting in waterloggin in several parts of the city.