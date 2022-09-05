Second seed Rafael Nadal crashes out of US Open

In another huge upset at this year’s US Open, second seed Rafael Nadal has crashed out of the Grand Slam event. The Spaniard lost to Frances Tiafoe of the US 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 in a fourth-round match.

Nadal’s defeat comes just a day after top seed Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

This means that Nadal could still occupy the top spot in the men’s rankings after the US Open is over as the Russian lost to Kyrgios earlier in the competition.

Nadal, who won this year’s Australian Open and French Open, was leading 3-1 in the fourth set before Tiafoe won six games in a row to pull off a sensational win.

Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles, while Novak Djokovic is placed second with 21 titles. The Spaniard was hoping to extend his lead to 23 at the US Open.