Liquor scam: “Manish Sisodia will be arrested tomorrow after questioning by CBI”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be arrested by the CBI on Monday after his questioning, said the Aam Aadmi Party in a hurriedly called press conference in Delhi. Sisodia and other AAP functionaries are being investigated in a multi-crore liquor scam.

Speaking to reporters, AAP leader Atishi Marlena said, “We’ve received information from the same reliable sources that Manish Sisodia ji will be taken into custody after tomorrow’s questioning and the CBI will arrest him.”

The AAP said that Sisodia will be arrested so that he could not take part in his party’s campaign in the Gujarat assembly polls. “The BJP doesn’t Manish Sisodia to campaign in the Gujarat polls,” she said.

Sisodia too took to Twitter on Sunday to claim that he had been summoned by the CBI to appear before the agency on Monday. He promised to extend his cooperation to the probe agency.

His boss, Arvind Kejriwal, went a step further and declared the jailed AAP leader, Satyendar Jain, and Sisodia as modern-day’s Bhagat Singh. “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s lofty intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra are today’s Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you,” Kejriwal wrote in his extraordinary tweet.

Sisodia is being probed in the multi-crore liquor scam in Delhi. Both he and his party leaders have denied charges of corruption.