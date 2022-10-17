Self-proclaimed yoga guru, Ramdev, has landed himself in a spot of bother after he controversially claimed that Bollywood actor Salman Khan was in the habit of taking drugs. Ramdev also said took a jibe at Shah Rukh Khan claiming that his son, Aryan Khan, was consuming drugs. Angry netizens have urged Salman and Shah Rukh to file a defamation case against Ramdev claiming billions of rupees in compensation.



A video of Ramdev’s controversial speech has gone viral on social media. In the video, the divisive religious figure could be heard saying, “Shah Rukh Khan’s child (Aryan Khan) was consuming drugs. Salman (Khan) takes drugs. Don’t know about Aamir (Khan). All these big names who we call film stars and only God knows about actresses, drugs are everywhere in the film industry.”

He continued, “Drugs are rampant in Bollywood and politics. Liquor is distributed during elections.”

Ramdev’s comments evoked angry reactions from the fans of Salman and Shah Rukh. They urged the two Bollywood celebrities to take strict legal action against the controversial and self-proclaimed godman.

One asked, “When did Salman Khan get married? Where did you find his child, #businessman_Ramdev ji???” Another commented, “Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, You all need to file defamation case of billion of rupees in compensation.”

Another fan wrote, “Only an impotent @iamsrk would stop short of taking this one-and-half eyed Fraud & Charlatan to the cleaners 😡 In larger public interest. Period.”

When did Salman Khan get married? Where did you find his child, #businessman_Ramdev ji??? pic.twitter.com/QFUUUTehK7 — Muijul Hoque Talukder (@MuijulT) October 16, 2022

Shahrukh’s son was caught taking drugs, he went to jail, Salman also takes drugs. It is not known whether Aamir takes it or not.said Baba Ramdev.

It’s time to show he is mess with wrong person..@i_yogesh22 why we are not trending #Ramdev #SalmanKhan #Dhongbaba #BabaRamdevFraud pic.twitter.com/ZXAe3ShUg9 — Being HeartTicker▫️🍃 (@IAMFKhan_Sufe) October 17, 2022

Sharkh ke bete, Salman Khan aur pura Bollywood par Ramdev jhootey aarop lagane ke baad bhi ab tak dono aur pura Bollywood khamosh ! ‘Pooch padega meri’ sawal se darr gaye ? Bollywood, Jo darr gaya, samjho mar gaya…

Ramdev ki statement NCB ki saakh par bhi sawal utha dia. — Pruthwiraj Nayak (@npruthwiraj) October 17, 2022

Ye ramdev pakhandi srk and Salman par drugs ka jutha bakchodi kar raha hain isko baba kon Manta hain bc pakhand se bhara Chanda hain ye moot pipi ke janwar ka dimag ho gya hain #ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan𓃵 — RAEES PATHAAN🇮🇳 (@raeees_srkian) October 17, 2022

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau from a Goa-bound ship, but he was later acquitted by the central government agency. The officer, Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan was later shunted out of the NCB as allegations of extortions surfaced against him.