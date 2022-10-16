Liquor Scam: Manish Sisodia says he will appear before CBI tomorrow, Kejriwal calls him today’s Bhagat Singh

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said that the CBI had summoned him to appear before the federal probe agency on Monday. Fearing arrest, the AAP leader said that he will extend his cooperation to the agency.

“CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. They searched my bank locker, nothing came out of it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate,” Sisodia tweeted.

Also Read: CBI arrest Manish Sisodia’s aide in Delhi liquor scam case; AAP leaders accuse BJP of trying to crush Kejriwal-led party

Reacting to Sisodia’s tweet, his boss, Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted, “Jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s lofty intentions. This is the second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra are today’s Bhagat Singh. After 75 years, the country got an education minister who gave good education to the poor and gave hope for a bright future. Prayers of crores of poor are with you.”

जेल की सलाख़ें और फाँसी का फंदा भगत सिंह के बुलंद इरादों को डिगा नहीं पाये ये आज़ादी की दूसरी लड़ाई है।मनीष और सत्येंद्र आज के भगत सिंह है 75 साल बाद देश को एक शिक्षा मंत्री मिला जिसने ग़रीबों को अच्छी शिक्षा देकर सुनहरे भविष्य की उम्मीद दी करोड़ों ग़रीबों की दुआएँ आपके साथ है https://t.co/slc3lb1Mqp — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 16, 2022

Sisodia is being probed in the multi-crore liquor scam in Delhi. Both he and his party leaders have denied charges of corruption.