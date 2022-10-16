Experts stunned as Namibia beat Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup started with a big upset as Namibia, ranked 14th in the world, defeated Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, by 55 runs.

Batting first, Namibia made 163-7 in 20 overs with Jan Frylinck making 44 from 28 balls. JJ Smit remained unbeaten at 31 from 16 balls.

Sri Lanka’s run chase started on a disastrous note as they lost their first four wickets in 6.3 overs when their score was 40. They continued to lose wickets at regular intervals before being bowled out for 108 in 19 overs.

Wiese, Scholtz, Shikongo and Frylinck shared two wickets each for Namibia.

The only other occasion when Namibia defeated a Test-playing nation was in 2021 when they beat Ireland.

Namibia are with the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and Sri Lanka in their group. The top two sides from each group will progress to Super 12s, which start on 22 October.

Sri Lanka came to the competition as a favourite to win the trophy but their shock defeat has stunned many cricket pundits.

Former India cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar said, “Namibia 🇳🇦 has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “What an upset we have on our hands here ….. Namibia are on fire, fielding like they own the stadium.”

Reacting to his side’s defeat, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said, “The execution was not there when it came to the bowling – that has been a concern for us. Once we lost three wickets in the powerplay, the game was lost.”

Sri Lanka will need to win both their remaining matches against the UAE and the Netherlands to secure a place in Super 12s.