KL Rahul out of IPL 2023, World Test Championship final against Australia

In a surprising development, Luckniow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul has ruled himself out of the remained of the ongoing edition of IPL. The batter from Karnataka will also not take part in this year’s World Test Championship final against Australia.



Rahul had sustained injuries during his team’s IPL encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore this week.

The match had turned ugly after the LSG lost to RCB in a tense encounter. RCB’s Virat Kohli and LSG’s Gautam Gambhir nearly came to blows prompting the BCCI to fine both of them 100% of their match fees.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul wrote, “Update – After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery.

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam

“I want to express gratitude to each one of you – my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the

BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time.

“Your encouragement and messages mean a lot to me and motivate me to come back stronger and fitter than ever before.

“Meanwhile, I promise to keep you all updated on my progress, and hope to be back on the field sooner than soon. The last few days have been really hard, but I’m determined to come out on top.

“Injuries are never easy, but I’ll give it my all as always. Thank you for all the support and good wishes.”