Sachin Tendulkar makes rare confession, says he’s missing son Arjun Tendulkar for IPL commitment with Nita Ambani’s team

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has had a mixed season in the IPL so far, but his legendary Dad is already missing him on a family holiday due to IPL commitments with Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians. This was revealed in Sachin’s extraordinary confessions as the family travelled to Parule in Maharashtra to spend their holiday at Maachli farm.

Sharing a photo of himself, daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali, India’s batting maestro wrote, “It’s not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it’s worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team – my family! ❤️”

Ending his note, Tendulkar wrote, “PS: Missed @arjuntendulkar24 a lot as he is busy with the IPL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

Arjun has been dominating social media conversations ever since he made his debut with Mumbai Indians in the current edition of the IPL. He earned plaudits for his precision with the yorkers in his first few matches. Sachin had turned emotional when Arjun picked up his first wicket.

Also Read: Arjun Tendulkar finally makes IPL debut as Nita Ambani makes it impossible for fans to enter Wankhede; Sachin Tendulkar writes emotional note for son

But Tendulkar junior’s dream to achieve big came crashing when he conceded 31 runs in Mumbai Indians’ match against Punjab Kings. The five-time IPL champions eventually lost, bringing the spotlight on Arjun’s performance.

Arjun was given a second chance in the next match when he bowled exceptionally well by conceding only 9 runs in his two overs, but the young left-arm bowler had to face snubbing from his captain, Rohit Sharma, before being dropped from the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians will face Chennai Super Kings on Saturday. It’s not clear if Arjun will be selected in the playing XI.