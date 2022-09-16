AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested after raids by Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau; netizens question Arvind Kejriwal’s silence

The Delhi Anti Corruption Bureau or the ACB on Friday arrested AAP MLA from Okhla, Amanatullah Khan, in a two-year-old corruption case related to illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board. The ACB arrested Khan after conducting raids on his residence. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, is facing widespread condemnation for his silence over the arrest of one of his most trusted legislators.

The ACB alleged that its search team was attacked by Khan’s supporters outside the MLA’s house in south Delhi. Khan was also questioned by the ACB for several hours on Friday.

Khan’s wife Shafia Khan alleged tweeted from her husband’s official Twitter handle claiming that the ACB had failed to find any evidence against the AAP MLA during Friday’s raids.

The anti-corruption unit has also claimed that its search team was “attacked by the relatives and other known persons of Mr. Amanatullah Khan” outside his residence.

After Amanat sahib went to #ACB office, the police officers reached the house and conducted a search operation. It can be clearly heard in this video that the police officers are saying that nothing was found during the search. But the media, which is called the fourth pillar of democracy, is misleading by spreading false news,” the tweet read.

अमानत साहब के #ACB दफ़्तर जाने के बाद पुलिस अधिकारी घर पहुँचे और तलाशी ली। इस वीडियो में साफ़ सुना जा सकता है कि पुलिस के अधिकारी कह रहे है कि तलाशी में कुछ नहीं मिला।

लेकिन लोकतंत्र का चौथा स्तंभ कहलाने वाली मीडिया ग़लत ख़बर चला कर गुमराह कर रही है। – शाफ़िया खान, Wife of AK pic.twitter.com/WulB4xtaKW — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) September 16, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens have sought to expose Kejriwal for his silence on the arrest of one of his trusted party colleagues. The Delhi CM was seen frantically tweeting and releasing video statements when his cabinet colleague, Satyender Jain, was arrested by the ED in a corruption case. Kejriwal had also attacked the Modi government when the CBI conducted raids on the residence of his deputy, Manish Sisodia, in a liquor scam case.

But, Kejriwal remained silent over the arrest of Khan allegedly due to the latter’s Muslim faith.

Many on social media felt that Kejriwal did not want to upset Hindu voters in the upcoming Gujarat polls by publicly siding with his Muslim MLA.

Sources : Arvind Kejriwal will not tweet on Amanatullah’s arrest as it may hamper his chances in Gujarat Elections.. He may deploy Sanjay Singh to bat for Amantullah Khan. No press conference will be done by Kejriwal on @KhanAmanatullah‘s arrest!! — Rohit_Live (@Rohit_Live007) September 16, 2022

Tumhari party ka vidhaayak arrest ho gaya aur tumse tweet bhi nahi ho paya aur agar yahi @msisodia hota to bawal khada kar dete. Amanatullah hai islie jane dia. Doglapanti isko bolte hai aur lokpal ka kya hua. Ek aadmi do pad pe kaise hai kahan gaya tumhara party ka samvidhan 🙏 — Saif Ahmad (@tipu2511) September 16, 2022

Abe @ArvindKejriwal bol be sanghi amanatullah khan ke liye — غالب (@khan19845035) September 16, 2022

Again Amanatullah Khan arrested but Kejriwal ON silent Mode

When satyendar jain arrested and Sisodia Raided @ArvindKejriwal crying like crocodile !

Kejriwal is biggest islamophobe Fascist politician he’s just using minority faces and throwing them under the Sanghi Buses! #Beware! pic.twitter.com/5fvhVHkUaO — Samiullah Khan (@SamiullahKhan__) September 16, 2022

Kejriwal’s Twitter timeline on Friday was replete with his interview broadcast on NDTV to promote the AAP chief’s claims to make India number one country in the world.