Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans to reach IPL final, Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacts to speculations on retirement

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday defeated Gujarat Titans by 15 runs to be come the first team to reach the finals of IPL 2023. CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was asked if he would return to the next edition of the IPL amidst speculations on retirement. The charismatic former India skipper was evasive in his answer.



Batting first, CSK made 172-7 in 20 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad making 60 from 44 balls.

In reply, Gujarat Titans were bowled out for 157.

Gaikwad was declared Player Of The Match.

Dhoni was asked after the match if CSK fans would see him at their home ground in Chennai next season. To which, the former India skipper replied, “I don’t know. I have 8-9 months to decide. The small option would be around December, so why to take that headache right now. I have ample time to decide.”

Dhoni said that he will always be there for the CSK whether as a player or in any other capacities.

Gujarat Titans will now play the winners of the Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants scheduled to be held on 24 May. The winners of the second qualifier will lock horns with the CSK on 28 May.