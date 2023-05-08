“Karma at its very best”: Notorious YouTuber Manish Kashyap, who mocked Shah Rukh Khan, called for Pathaan’s boycott, demanded NSA against Aryan Khan, faces NSA himself

Bihar’s notorious YouTuber, Manish Kashyap, who routinely mocked Shah Rukh Khan and demanded that Aryan Khan be booked under the NSA and demanded a boycott of Pathaan, had to face a huge setback in the Supreme Court in fake videos case. India’s top court rejected his plea for the transfer of FIRs to Bihar and quashing of NSA against him. Twitterati are now hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict saying that this was ‘karma at its very best.’



A Supreme Court Bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasima and JB Pardiwala dismissed Kashyap’s plea seeking clubbing of FIRs and quashing his detention under NSA for making fake videos of attacks on Bihari migrants.

According to the Bar and Bench website, CJI Chandrachud said, “He (Kashyap) has made fake videos and circulated like this..You have stable States…. you share anything and you spread disquiet in those states.”

The Bench said that it was not inclined to use its powers under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution. It, however, told Kashyap that he was free to approach the lower courts or even the NSA seeking relief.

Kashyap, who’s currently languishing in a jail in Tamil Nadu, had moved the top court after he was booked under NSA by the Tamil Nadu Police. He was first arrested by the Bihar Police before the Tamil Nadu Police took his custody.

Known for promoting Islamophobia, Kashyap has previously abused Bollywood actors with Muslim names including Shah Rukh Khan and even vowed to urge people to boycott Pathaan in which King Khan played the lead role.

When the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested King Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a fake drug racket case in 2020, Kashyap had called for the Bollywood megastar’s son’s detention under NSA. Aryan was later acquitted of all charges by the NCB.

As expected Twitterati are hailing the Supreme Court’s verdict.

This is Manish Kashyap, a Supari YouTuber. In 2021, he was demanding NSA on SRK son Aryan and said Aryan shouldn’t get bail. Today Supreme Court has denied him a bail and booked him under NSA. Karma at its very best 😊 pic.twitter.com/98gpTaoWnL — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) May 8, 2023

This man #manishkashyap deserves to be in jail for lifelong. Like wise many #Godimedia journalists also need to be put behind bars. Kudos to #SupremeCourt for saving social fabric structure of India pic.twitter.com/eTFbYneq33 — Rapunzel (@_DilSeRahul_) May 8, 2023

Karma 🔥 , He should be hanged till death , terrorist Manish Kashyap plea rejected by Supreme Court ! Great news for Gandhi follower , bad news for Sanghis @Delhiite_ @Khushbookhan_ @zoo_bear https://t.co/0skWpTlbco — मोहम्मद ADNAN خان (@ma18k) May 8, 2023