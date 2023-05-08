Adah Sharma-starrer The Kerala Story has continued to divide opinions as many called out the hypocrisy of the makers of the film. Adah Sharma, who has been facing attacks even from hardcore Hindutva fanatics for her past stand against firecrackers and use of colours during Hindu festivals of Diwali and Holi respectively, too is facing condemnation for attempting to use the Hindu card for box office success. Meanwhile, in a setback to Adah and the makers of The Kerala Story, The Kerala Story Day 4 Box Office Collection saw a significant dip. To complete a triple setback, the film was banned in West Bengal and withdrawn from theatres in Tamil Nadu.



The film had earned more than Rs. 8 crore on Friday before experiencing a jump in its earnings on Saturday when it collected little more than Rs. 11 crore. The film made Rs. 16 crore on Sunday, taking the film’s overall earnings to more than Rs. 35 crore.

As expected, the ecitement amongst fans was missing on the first Monday since the film’s release, resulting in a dip in earnings for The Kerala Story. According to Box Office Worldwide, The Kerala Story was set to earn around Rs. 11 crores on Monday.

Following are the All India collections for #TheKeralaStory: Fri: 8.03 cr

Sat: 11.22 cr

Sun: 16 cr

Mon: 11 cr Total: 47.25 cr Nett 90-100 cr nett week one on cards & now it’s chasing lifetime numbers of #TheKashmirFiles & only 2nd biggest BLOCKBUSTER after #Pathaan in 2023! https://t.co/apo6p3B2jk — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) May 8, 2023

The film has divided opinions in India with many accusing the makers of promoting Islamophobia in India with the help of propaganda. West Bengal has become the first state in India to ban the release of the film. The screening of the film has been withdrawn from theatres in Tamil Nadu due to poor response.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the CPI-M government of Kerala for not taking similar steps on banning the release of the film in the southern Indian state. “They (The Kerala government) are working with the BJP. It was their duty to criticise the film, not mine. I want to tell the Kerala CM (Pinarayi Vijayan) that your party is working with the BJP, which is showing The Kerala Files (Story), a distorted story. First they defamed Kashmir, then Kerala,” Banerjee was quoted as saying.

The BJP, as expected, has cried foul slamming the MK Stalin government of Tamil Nadu and TMC government of West Bengal for acting against the propaganda film.