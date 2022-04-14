Karan Johar reveals his new son-in-law as filmmaker writes moving note for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday wrote a moving note for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as he announced his son-in-law.

Wishing Alia and Ranbir on their wedding, Karan wrote on Instagram, “It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere …”

Karan had launched Alia in his film Student Of The Year. Since then, the the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan has grown into a leading actress of Bollywood.

Revealing that he had found a son-in-law in Ranbir, Karan Johar wrote, “Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever! You are now my son in law😂❤️❤️❤️…badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ.”

Alia on Thursday announced that she had got married to Ranbir in Mumbai in the presence of family and friends. Alia had written, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married.”

Just before the wedding, Karan had taken to Instagram to wish the couple. “Love is light and I know the amount of light you have brought into each other’s and our lives with your love. To new beginnings and more❤️❤️❤️,” Karan had written.

