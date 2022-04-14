See photos: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor get married in Mumbai, Alia writes moving note

After months of speculations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on Thursday finally exchanged their wedding vows in Mumbai. Alia took to social media to make the announcement on behalf of the newlywed couple.



“Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married,” she wrote.

The note by Alia and Ranbir added, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

The statement concluded, “Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Several Bollywood stars have congratulated the newest couple in the entertainment industry. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations both of you! Looking angelic ❤️.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “Congratulations.” Actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, “So much love and light @aliaabhatt and Ranbir ♥️♾”

Earlier Amitabh Bachchan had wished his Brahmastra co-stars on the eve of their wedding.

Prominent guests at the wedding included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Navya Naveli Nanda, Ayan Mukerji and Manish Malhotra among others.