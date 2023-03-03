Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep left fuming after anchor from Mukesh Ambani-owned TV channel asks questions about Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan

A popular Karnataka actor was left fuming after he was asked to comment on Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan. This was after a representative from Mukesh Ambani-owned TV channel asked actor Kichcha Sudeep if he had watched Pathaan. The Kannada actor expressed his displeasure to a question asking him to name the ‘greatest and the biggest film star’ in the wake of the historic success of Pathaan. The video of Kichcha’s angry response has triggered a war of words between the supporters of Hindi and Kannada films.

In a viral video, Marya Shakil from News18 TV could be seen asking Kichcha if he had seen Pathaan. She asked, “Have you seen Pathaan and, in the present time, who do you think is the greatest and the biggest film star?”

Visibly irked by the News18 anchor’s question about Pathaan, Kichcha replied, “Ma’am, as I star, I will say me only ma’am. Why should I look less upon myself? I’m the star of my life and I respect other actors also.”

Buy Kichcha didn’t stop by declaring himself the ‘greatest and the biggest’ star. In response to a question on whether he has watched Pathaan, he replied, “I’ve not seen Pathaan as yet. I will see it shortly, but then I was busy seeing Kannada films. There’s a long list over there. I will finish them and go back to (inaudible).”

Kichcha’s comments seemingly showing disdain for Shah Rukh in the wake of the latter’s global success earned him plaudits from Hindutva supporters, who had originally called for a boycott of Pathaan.

But some King Khan’s supporters called Kichcha ‘Sanghi’ (supporters of the RSS). One user wrote, “Heavy Sanghi vibes”.

But, one Hindutva supporter wrote, “Brilliant reply!! My respects to Kicha Sudeep!”

Pathaan has become the most successful Hindi film after it surpassed the box office collection of Baahubali2 (Hindi) on Friday. The film’s success assumes significance in light of the widespread call for a boycott by the Hindutva groups supported by some of the powerful BJP leaders. The global success of Pathaan has also brought the spotlight on Shah Rukh, who is now being termed the biggest-ever film star that India has produced.