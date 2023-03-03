Border-Gavaskar Trophy: India suffer humiliating home defeat against Australia as Nathan Lyon goes past Anil Kumble

India defeated Australia in the first Test played in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. The hosts also won the second Test, played in Delhi, by six wickets. But their batting collapsed spectacularly in the third Test, played in Indore. The match also saw Nathan Lyon going past Anil Kumble to become the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India were bowled out for 109 in the first innings before being dismissed for 163 in their second innings.

As for the tourists, they made 197 in the first innings, taking a lead of 88 runs. They needed just 76 runs on the third day of the match to win the match. They achieved the target by losing just one wicket.

Nathan Lyon was the tormentor-in-chief for Australia in India’s second innings, finishing with a spell of 8-64. He also surpassed Anil Kumble to become the leading wicket-taker in the Border Gavaskar trophy.

The fourth and the last Test of the series will be played in Ahmedabad from 9 March.