Who is 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi, killed in skydiving accident? Boyfriend, Net Worth

The news of 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi’s death in a freak skydiving accident has stunned netizens as they reacted with horror. Tanya died on 27 August in Innisfil in Canada as she attempted to undertake her first-ever solo skydiving with the operator, Skydive Toronto.

Tanya, according to media reports, plunged to death after she failed to open her parachute in time. Skydive Toronto said in a statement that Tanya was a ‘recent addition’ to the skydiving community. It said that Tanya had ‘released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate.’

“The team at Skydive Toronto Inc. has been profoundly affected by the accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years,” the statement added.

The police have launched an investigation into Tanya’s death.

Who is 21-year-old Tanya Pardazi?

21-year-old Tanya was studying philosophy at the University of Toronto. But she had attained a considerably huge following on social media platforms, particularly TikTok, where she had more than 100,000 followers.

Tanya’s close friend, Melody Ozgoli, told local news site Barrie Today, “One of her favourite topics to talk about was meaning of life and the curiosity of the after-life.

“I talked to her recently. I couldn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke. It has been a couple of days and I still can’t believe it.”

Tanya last shared a video on TikTok on 22 August, five days before her tragic death, discussing Tetris and skydiving.

Ozgoli, Tanya’s friend for 10 years, said, “She was adventurous and always trying new exciting stuff.

“Skydiving was supposed to be another fun adventure for her.”

Recalling her friendship, Ozgoli said that Tanya was ‘a friend for hard times.’ “No matter what was happening she was always there for everyone during tough times. She was a gift to the world,” she added.

Tanya’s social media fans have begun condoling her death as one wrote, “Rest In Peace my friend 🕊❤️I’m sorry you were taken from us so soon. I hope afterlife is all that you imagined and more, until we meet again.” Another commented, ”

Tanya had competed in Miss Teenage Canada beauty pageant in 2017. Even though she could not grab the top three spots, she was included in the top 15 most glamorous beauty queens in the competition.

Boyfriend, Net Worth

Tanya never spoke about her personal life in her viral videos or other public appearances. She appeared to be busy with her modelling assignments, not much is known about her earnings.