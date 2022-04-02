Jos Buttler’s century helps Rajasthan Royals inflict defeat on Mumbai Indians in IPL; Yuzvendra Chahal denied hat-trick

Jos Buttler scored his second career IPL century to guide his team, Rajasthan Royals, to inflict another defeat on Mumbai Indians, a team owned by India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani. Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals was unlucky to not have got his hat-trick.

Buttler took 68 balls to complete his 100 as Rajasthan Royals finished their innings at 193-8 in 20 overs. Shimron Hetmyer also helped with a quickfire 35 runs that he needed just 14 balls to score. Skipper Sanju Samson chipped in with a knock of 30 runs.