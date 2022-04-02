Lockie Ferguson wreaks havoc as Gujarat Titans register first IPL win, defeat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Lockie Ferguson on Saturday wreaked havoc with his fast bowling as Gujarat Titans registered their first IPL win by defeating Delhi Capitals.



Batting first, Gujarat Titans made 171-6 in 20 overs. Shubman Gill was the star of Gujarat’s batting as he took just 46 balls to score 84 runs. He was unlucky to not complete what would have been an impressive century. Skipper Hardik Pandya made 31.

Delhi Capitals never looked comfortable in their run and kept losing wickets at a regular interval. They were reduced to 157-9 in 20 overs. Skipper Rishabh Pant made 43, Lalit Yadav 25 and Rovman Powell 20.

Ferguson was the pick of the bowler, taking four wickets by conceding just 28 runs. Mohammad Shami took two wickets and was unlucky to not complete his hat-trick in his last over.