Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali punish South African bowlers as England pull off thrilling win

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali punished South African bowlers on Wednesday as England pulled off a thrilling win in their T20 International match against the visitors.

Batting first, England made 234-6 in 20 overs with Bairstow making 90 from 53 balls. Moeen Ali made 52 from 18 balls. Ali brought his fifty in just 16 balls. This was the fastest T20 fifty by an England player.

Lungi Ngidi was the most successful bowler for South Africa as he finished with a spell of 5-39.

South Africa made decent efforts to win the match but were restricted to 193-8 in 20 overs, giving England a 41-run win. Stubbs was the top scorer for the visitors with a knock of 72.