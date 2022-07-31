Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins India’s second gold medal at Birmingham Commonwealth Games with record lift of 300 kg

Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Sunday won India’s second gold medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a record total lift of 300kg. Earlier Saikhom Mirabai Chanu had won the first Gold medal for India.

President Droupadi Murmu congratulated Lalrinnunga on the historic win. She wrote, “Congratulations, Jeremy Lalrinnunga for winning gold in Weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. Your self-belief despite injury during the event enabled you to create history & inspire millions.Your podium finish has filled Indians with pride. Wishing you more such moments of glory.”

The stunning Gold medal in the Men’s 67kg category by the 19-year-old weightlifter takes India’s medal tally to five in the competition. Earlier, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi and Gururaja Poojary had won two Silvers and one Bronze respectively for the country.