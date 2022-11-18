Jay Shah sacks national cricket selectors after World Cup humiliation; fans left fuming

The Indian cricket board has sacked all its five national selectors in the wake of Team India’s humiliating performance at the just-concluded T20 World Cup. Angry cricket fans asked why BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and other senior cricketers were not sacked.



The BCCI said in a statement signed by Jay Shah that it had invited ‘applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men).’ It said, “Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfill the following criteria for their applications to be considered.”

Candidates aspiring to be one of the five selectors must have ‘played a minimum of 7 Test matches; OR 30 First Class matches; OR 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches.’

“Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago. No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee. Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022,” the board said.

India were thrashed by England in the semi-final by 10 wickets as the Rohit Sharma-led side failed to defend the total of 169. England achieved the target without losing a wicket and with four overs to spare. This was one of the most humiliating defeats suffered by Team India.

England eventually went on to be crowned as the champions of the World Cup after the Jos Buttler-led side defeated Pakistan in the final.

Angry Indian fans had targeted Jay Shah, who is also the son of senior BJP leader and India’s home minister, Amit Shah.

Jay Shah once again found himself at the receiving end as the news of the national selectors’ sacking emerge. One wrote, “@BCCI should sack Shah ka useless beta first then only Indian cricket will be back on track.” Another asked, “Why not coach and non performing players like rohit , rahul , bhuvi , ashwin?”

