Videos of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain enjoying foot massage inside Tihar Jail trigger controversy; BJP targets ‘Maha Thug’ Arvind Kejriwal

Videos of jailed Aam Aadmi Party Minister Satyendar Jain inside Delhi’s Tihar Jail have triggered a huge political controversy ahead of Gujarat assembly polls. The BJP attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him ‘maha thug (super conman).’ The Congress said the video was another example of Kejriwal’s hypocrisy since he had joined politics with a promise to never avail VIP facilities.



In one video, Jain, arrested for money laundering, could be seen enjoying a foot massage in a VIP cell of Tihar Jail. In another video, Jain was seen enjoying more foot massages.

Reacting to the viral videos, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawala tweeted, “So instead of Sazaa – Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt. This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal.”

Poonawala added, “One more. All rules thrown to the dustbin! VVIP treatment in jail! Can Kejriwal defend such a Mantri? Should he not be sacked? This shows true face of AAP! Vasooli & VVIP Massage inside Tihar Jail! Tihar is under AAP govt.”

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia too attacked Kejriwal him ‘Maha Thug’ adding that the Delhi chief minister was the mastermind behind Jain’s alleged corruption.

Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said, “I hope people of Delhi will see the true face of Aam Aadmi Party’s thugs in a few hours. They said they had come to change politics and will never avail VIP facilities and will not take bungalow or cars…Arvind Kejriwal ji, where is your morality today?”

The AAP defended Jain’s massage videos as Manish Sisodia said that massages were part of his cabinet colleague’s treatment.