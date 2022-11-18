Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan engaged; superstar Dad, Mom Reena Dutta attend function

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan on Friday got engaged to long time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare at a function attended by Aamir himself. Also attending the event were Ira’s mother, Reena Dutta and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh.

While Ira chose a red gown for the occasion, Nupur had opted for black suit. Dad Aamir was seen turning up in a white matching kurta, pyjama. Aamir’s ex-wife, Reena, was seen attired in a white sari.

Also in attendance were Aamir’s second ex-wife, Kiran Rao, his nephew Imran Khan and grandmother Zeenat Hussain.

Nupur and Ira have been dating each other for a long time. A fitness trainer, Nupur had formally proposed to Ira a few months ago.

Ira has often shared her photos with Nupur on Instagram. Not too long ago, she had shared a photo of Nupur with a romantic tagline. “LOOK, ITS MY CUTIE!

He makes my heart full,” she had written.

In another post, she had written about her relationship with Nupur, “It’s actually been two years but it’s feels like it was always like this. I love you❤

As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. 🤗🥰😚 for everything.”